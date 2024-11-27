Las Vegas woman faces citations after 35 dogs left alone in residence

Suspected municipal code violations include having too many animals and one for sanitation, according to Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke

One of 35 dogs impounded by Las Vegas Animal Protective Services officers at a home in the 1900 block of Caviar Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (The Animal Foundation)

A woman has been cited for two misdemeanors in a case of 35 dogs being left alone in a residence in the west Las Vegas Valley.

Dog owner Jacquelyn Santosuosso was cited for suspected municipal code violations of having too many animals and another for sanitation, according to an email from Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke

She agreed to surrender 32 terrier/terrier-dachshund mixes, a miniature poodle and two dachshunds that were impounded Tuesday by officers from Las Vegas Animal Protective Services.

Las Vegas police were called by animal control officers after they arrived early Tuesday afternoon to an address on the 1900 block of Caviar Drive to find dogs in the residence and a pack of dogs roaming a neighborhood near West Lake Mead and North Rainbow boulevards.

“A neighbor advised APS officers they were concerned as they had not seen the resident for more than a week,” Radke stated in his email. Police conducted a welfare check and Santosuosso, who was not at the residence, was contacted. She arrived 20 minutes later.

Santosuosso told officials that she had not been living at the residence for two weeks because of needed repairs, but she came to the home daily to feed and water the dogs, according to Radke.

The impounded dogs were taken to The Animal Foundation.

In late March, city animal control officers performed a welfare check for five dogs in the home, according to records.

“There were eight dogs in the home at that time and the owner said three were hers and the others were friend’s dogs she was watching,” Radke’s email stated. “APS followed up with the owner on 4/05/2024 and was allowed into the home that was clean and smelled of cleaning solution. There were only three dogs at the home at this time and APS provided information on low cost spay/neuter clinics for the three dogs.”

