Las Vegas elementary teacher arrested for drug possession, police say

A teacher at a Las Vegas elementary school was arrested after she was allegedly in possession of a drug.

Danielle Wolf, 46, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to possession of a controlled substance, according to a Clark County School District Police Department release.

Police said that the arrest stemmed from an investigation initiated at Bunker Elementary School on Tuesday, where they say Wolf is a teacher.

Wolf has been employed by CCSD since August 2007. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home with pay when released, police said.