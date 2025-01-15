32°F
Crime

Las Vegas elementary teacher arrested for drug possession, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 5:57 am
 

A teacher at a Las Vegas elementary school was arrested after she was allegedly in possession of a drug.

Danielle Wolf, 46, was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to possession of a controlled substance, according to a Clark County School District Police Department release.

Police said that the arrest stemmed from an investigation initiated at Bunker Elementary School on Tuesday, where they say Wolf is a teacher.

Wolf has been employed by CCSD since August 2007. Per the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, she will be assigned to home with pay when released, police said.

