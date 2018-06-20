Las Vegas judge signs Scott Dozier’s execution warrant

Scott Dozier could be dead in less than a month after a judge signed an execution warrant for the Nevada death row prisoner.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before District Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in downtown Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Scott Dozier could be dead in less than a month.

A judge has signed an execution warrant for the Nevada death row prisoner. His lethal injection is scheduled for the week of July 9.

Last month, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that District Judge Jennifer Togliatti should not have denied the prison system’s planned use of a paralytic drug to execute Dozier.

But an attorney for the Department of Corrections has said that state’s supply of diazepam, an anxiety drug and one of the three drugs in the lethal injection cocktail, has expired, and it’s unclear whether the prison system has obtained a new drug. A prison spokeswoman did not immediately respond to phone messages Wednesday.

The Supreme Court stated in its ruling that federal public defenders representing Dozier did not follow the proper procedure in challenging what they called “cruel and unusual punishment.” Dozier has steadfastly maintained his death wish since writing to Togliatti two years ago. The judge said that as of earlier this month, Dozier has maintained his desire, according to online court records.

Assistant Solicitor General Jordan Smith, representing the prison system, told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that under the suggested protocol, which included the paralytic drug cisatracurium, Dozier would not suffer.

In November, Togliatti denied the use of the paralytic and in turn granted a request from the prison’s lawyers to stay the execution as the lethal injection process was reviewed by a higher court.

David Anthony, a lawyer for Dozier, argued for a two-drug cocktail that did not include the paralytic drug. Anthony could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Last year, prison officials concocted a three-drug mixture that included the paralytic, diazepam and the pain reliever fentanyl.

Should his wish be carried out, Dozier would be the first inmate executed in Nevada since 2006.

A Clark County jury convicted Dozier in September 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha motel. In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder in another case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

