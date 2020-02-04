Las Vegas judge stays with order to release murder suspect

A man facing the death penalty and ordered released from custody after prosecutors could not find a key witness was back in court Tuesday.

Durwin Allen, charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, appears in court with his attorney Peter Christiansen, left, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Durwin Allen, charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Durwin Allen, charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Durwin Allen, charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Durwin Allen, charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, appears in court with his attorney Peter Christiansen, left, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Durwin Allen

Durwin Allen, 34, was charged in the killings of Myron Manghum, 33, and Alyssa Velasco, 27, who were found dead in an apartment north of downtown in January 2017. Manghum died of a gunshot wound to the head, police said at the time; Velasco died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

While Allen remained in custody during Tuesday’s brief hearing, District Judge Michael Villani said his order from last week would stand.

Defense attorney Peter S. Christiansen said that Allen was still being held on a warrant for an unrelated misdemeanor charge, but that the issue had since been “resolved.”

During jury selection last week, defense attorney Peter S. Christiansen filed court papers saying that prosecutors had improperly obtained what’s known as a “material witness warrant” for Johnny Brooks, who was shot during the attack and survived.

He had cooperated with authorities, but has since been unreachable, according to his attorney, Michael Horvath.

Christiansen asked the judge to quash the warrant. Without Brooks, the key witness, Christansen argued, “there is no basis for the state to seek a continuance.” That could have meant that the case was dismissed. Prosecutors asked District Judge Michael Villani to postpone the trial, instead of dismissing the case.

Christiansen argued that Allen should be released from custody because prosecutors had requested his trial date be moved. Villani ordered Allen released to house arrest, over prosecutors’ objections.

