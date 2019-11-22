Las Vegas man arrested after $1.9M of meth found in car

A Las Vegas man who authorities say was pulled over with more than $1.9 million worth of methamphetamine in his car has been arrested in Kingman, Arizona.

A Las Vegas man who authorities say was pulled over with more than $1.9 million worth of methamphetamine in his car has been arrested in Kingman, Arizona.

Israel Tellez-Nava, 35, was arrested Thursday night on Interstate 40 in Kingman by Mohave County detectives during a traffic stop, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.

During the stop, detectives noticed “bundles of methamphetamine in plain view.”

A search of Tellez-Nava’s car turned up three boxes containing 43 pounds of meth with an estimated street value of more than $1.9 million, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tellez-Nava was being held at the Mohave County Detention Center on felony charges of transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possess of dangerous drugs for sale.

