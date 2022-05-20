Las Vegas man arrested after dogs left outside in the heat

Police have arrested a man in an investigation into the death of one dog and the suspected neglect of a second.

Antonio Kincey (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said they arrested Antonio Kincey, 36, of Las Vegas, at a home near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Police said in an arrest report for Kincey that a resident in the area reported hearing a dog whimpering at Kincey’s home, then observing the canine in the backyard locked in a crate with no water or shade.

Police cut off a padlock to a gate to the yard and found the dog, a 1-year-old pit bull named Daisy, in distress. An officer took the dog to their patrol car and gave it water on a day when the high temperature approached 97 degrees.

Police then found a second young dog named Princess dead in the backyard of the home. Authorities are investigating the cause of death for Princess. Kincey told police the dog died when it got tangled up in a cord that was used as a leash.

Kincey told police he was responsible for the dogs and he forgot to bring them inside because he was late for work that morning. He was arrested on two felony animal cruelty counts. Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate a June 20 court date is set for Kincey to learn whether Clark County prosecutors will file charges in the case.

