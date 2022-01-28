51°F
Las Vegas man faces federal charges after election worker threatened

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 7:01 pm
 
FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021.
FILE - An exterior sign is photographed outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington on May 4, 2021. President Joe Biden is nominating six lawyers to run U.S. attorney’s offices across the country, a diverse group of candidates in the latest picks for the top law enforcement positions. The nominees, being announced by the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, would run the federal prosecutors’ offices in Connecticut, Utah, Montana, Alaska, New Mexico and New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

A 50-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged after allegedly making four threatening phone calls to an employee in the elections division of the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

George Juncaj was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Juncaj allegedly made multiple threats to an employee, the news release said.

“I want to thank you for such a great job you all did on stealing the election,” he said, according to the employee. “I hope you all go to jail for treason. I hope your children get molested. You are all going to (expletive) die.”

The calls took place on Jan. 7, 2021, according to the release. Juncaj was charged with four counts of making threatening phone calls. He faces a maximum of two years in prison for each count.

The case is part of a Justice Department task force that addresses threats against election workers and works with local law enforcement agencies to investigate threats.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

