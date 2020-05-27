Las Vegas man killed in hit-and-run ID’d as police seek 2nd driver

A man killed Friday night after he was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified as a 66-year-old Las Vegas man.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man killed Friday night after he was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run incident the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified as a 66-year-old Las Vegas man.

James Taite died in what Las Vegas police described as a hit-and-run that involved a motorist suspected of driving under the influence.

Taite was crossing Maryland Parkway near Twain Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk, at 9:22 p.m. when a 2003 Ford Escape struck him, police said. Another car then struck Taite and dragged him an unspecified distance before fleeing the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford, Brandon Lopes, 19, of Vallejo, California, attempted to run from the crash and was quickly apprehended by officers, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence resulting in death, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, possession of stolen property and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Police said shortly after the crash that they were working to find the driver of the second vehicle.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.