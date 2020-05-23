Las Vegas police looking for 2nd car involved in fatal hit-and-run

A man in his 60s died Friday night after he was struck by two cars in a hit-and-run crash in the east valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash happened about 9:22 p.m. near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators determined that a 2003 Ford Escape struck a pedestrian crossing Maryland outside of a marked crosswalk.

The man was pushed to the ground after he was struck by the Ford, which was being driven by a 19-year-old man who was suspected of driving impaired, police said. Another car then “drove over and dragged the pedestrian.”

The second car fled from the scene, and police had not identified the driver as of Saturday morning.

Police said the pedestrian was a man in his 60s. He died at a local hospital, Metro Lt. Frank Humel said.

The Ford’s driver attempted to run from the scene of the crash, but he was “quickly apprehended” by officers, police said. He showed signs of impairment and was booked on suspicion of DUI charges.

Two women who were in the Ford at the time of the crash had not been identified by police as of Saturday morning.

Metro is asking the public’s help to find the two women and the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information about the crash can contact Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-2595, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 37th traffic-related fatality Metro has investigated this year, police said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Julie Wootton-Greener contributed to this report.