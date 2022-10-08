Las Vegas man killed in two-vehicle crash late Friday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas Friday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on North Lamb Boulevard at Moonlight Drive. A 54-year-old Las Vegas man riding a black 2006 Suzuki GS500F crashed into a white 2005 Dodge Caravan as he rode south on Lamb Boulevard, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Dodge was driving north on Lamb and tried making a left turn at Moonlight Drive but failed to yield to the motorcycle and crossed into its path, police said.

Roseanne Jones, 45, of Las Vegas, the driver of the Dodge, allegedly left the scene after the crash and was later found by officers. Jones was booked into Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of reckless driving, duty to stop at an accident, and DUI, jail records show.

