Crime

Las Vegas police seek to ID man seen in video attacking woman

Las Vegas police are working to identify a man who they say was seen attacking a woman in a vir ...
Las Vegas police are working to identify a man who they say was seen attacking a woman in a viral video. (Courtesy LVMPD)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Metro police in officer-involved shooting near downtown
Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Pamela Bordeaux asks a marshal if she could be ha ...
Jury reaches verdict in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
The Henderson Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers in the area ...
Henderson police investigate shooting involving officers Thursday
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas family suing to get son an extra year of high school
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 1:00 pm
 
Updated June 20, 2024 - 1:10 pm

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was seen in a viral video attacking a woman.

According to police, on June 9, officers responded to South Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway about a battery call.

Police say the victim was violently attacked by an unknown man who is seen in the below photos.

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a man with a full black beard, wearing a white T-shirt, green cargo pants and black and white Jordan shoes. He was said to be driving a red sedan, police added.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or vehicle is asked to contact Detective C Berbe at (702) 828-1690 or C15044B@LVMPD.com reference event number LLV240600036499. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.

