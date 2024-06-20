Las Vegas police seek to ID man seen in video attacking woman

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was seen in a video attacking a woman.

Las Vegas police are working to identify a man who they say was seen attacking a woman in a viral video. (Courtesy LVMPD)

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say was seen in a viral video attacking a woman.

According to police, on June 9, officers responded to South Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway about a battery call.

Police say the victim was violently attacked by an unknown man who is seen in the below photos.

DO YOU KNOW THIS GUY?

Our @LVMPDSVAC detectives are searching for the guy seen in a viral social media video.

On June 9, 2024, officers responded to Rainbow Blvd. near Spring Valley Pkwy, in reference to a battery call. pic.twitter.com/vxrLKFvfrE — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 20, 2024

According to authorities, the suspect was described as a man with a full black beard, wearing a white T-shirt, green cargo pants and black and white Jordan shoes. He was said to be driving a red sedan, police added.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or vehicle is asked to contact Detective C Berbe at (702) 828-1690 or C15044B@LVMPD.com reference event number LLV240600036499. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.