Las Vegas man pleads guilty to stealing over 200 guns in 2018

Fiesta Henderson (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas man with three felony convictions pleaded guilty Tuesday to stealing more than 200 firearms from a trailer parked at the Fiesta Henderson in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Samual Donesing, 29, stole the the trailer, along with the guns it was holding, and the truck pulling it, on July 31, 2018, the department said in a release Wednesday. The truck, trailer and guns belonged to a Federal Firearm Licensee.

Jaemillah Eagans, 27, helped Donesing drive the trailer to Donesing’s house and unload the firearms, the release said, and the two were caught on hotel surveillance footage driving away.

Donesing was charged with one count of possession of stolen firearms and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon in August 2018, the release said. His previous felonies in Clark County included forgery, possession of a stolen vehicle and grand larceny.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16, and he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count, the department said.

The Justice Department said Eagans will face a jury trial on Jan. 27, and is “presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Online court records show Eagans entered a guilty plea agreement in July and will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

