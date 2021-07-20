Las Vegas man taking photos from street killed by hit-and-run driver

A man who stepped into a Las Vegas roadway to take photos of some businesses Sunday morning was fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police said in a press release that the 72-year-old Las Vegas resident walked into the eastbound lanes of Spring Mountain Road, near Wynn Road, at 6:31 a.m. “to take a picture of the businesses south of the roadway.” Police said a silver 2005 Toyota Highlander headed east on Spring Mountain then struck the man.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, but he died later that day. His name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the Toyota. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-4060. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.