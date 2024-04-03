Las Vegas man to serve 8 years to life in shooting rampage

A man has pleaded guilty in a 2023 shooting rampage when he fired 27 shots from an AR-15 rifle toward his girlfriend and her child inside their northeast Las Vegas home.

Husband faces charges after shooting at wife’s car; she drives over him

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and first-degree kidnapping in a 2023 shooting rampage during which he fired 27 shots from an AR-15 rifle toward his girlfriend and her child in their northeast Las Vegas home.

In a plea agreement last Thursday with prosecutors, Eddie Rabon, 40, will be sentenced to eight years to life imprisonment once the case moves to a judge in District Court for formal sentencing, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

Rabon has been in the Clark County Detention Center since his arrest following the shooting on April 13, 2023, at a home he shared with his girlfriend at 3574 Full Sail Drive in Las Vegas, Deputy District Attorney Michael Allman said.

That day, Rabon got into a disagreement with his girlfriend about his wish to drive to California, which conflicted with her young daughter’s soccer event and her daughter did not want to go on the trip, Deputy District Attorney Corey Hallquist said.

Rabon then steered the girlfriend to the bathroom where he said he wanted to have sex with her, but she refused, Hallquist said.

Rabon, who had been drinking alcohol, thought that the girlfriend might want to leave him and threatened to kill her with the AR-15 rifle, Hallquist said.

The girlfriend then told Rabon “let me say goodbye to my daughter” and left for her daughter’s bedroom and closed the door behind her, he said.

Rabon then started firing the AR-15 at the girl’s bedroom door after she and the girlfriend hunched down close to the floor and bullets whizzed over their heads, Allman said.

He fired 27 .223 caliber shots total, six of which went through the door, missing them and several exited the residence, landing at another house on Full Sail Drive, Allman said.

Rabon also entered the garage and fired other rounds that landed across the street, but no one was injured, Allman said.

The girlfriend then told Rabon that she would agree to leave on the trip with him, but once outside, when he went back into the house to retrieve something, she put her daughter inside their car and drove away until she stopped after spotting a marked Metropolitan Police Department vehicle, leading to Rabon’s arrest, he said.

The sentence Rabon agreed to last week includes consecutive terms of five years to life for the kidnapping count, plus two to 20 years for attempted murder and another one to 10 years as an enhancement for using a deadly weapon during the crime, Allman said.

Rabon, convicted in 2014 and sent to a Nevada prison for second degree kidnapping, had a total of five guns at his home, despite being a felon prohibited from having a firearm, Allman said.

“The defendant who should never have had a gun is going to prison with a life sentence,” Allman said. “I think he is a very dangerous person who is off the streets.”

“And he had a habit of kidnapping people,” Hallquist said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.