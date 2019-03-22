Las Vegas middle-schooler reports being followed on way to school

Tarkanian Middle School, 5800 W. Pyle Ave. (Google Street View)

The Clark County School District informed parents that a group of men followed a student who was walking to Tarkanian Middle School in the south valley on Wednesday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents, the middle-schooler described a “suspicious vehicle” with multiple men inside that had followed the student Wednesday morning. The men were in a 1990s white Ford Ranger with a camper shell and tinted windows, the letter said.

The vehicle started following the student at Cactus Avenue and Jones Boulevard, less than a mile from the school, at 5800 W. Pyle Ave., the letter said. The student made it safely to the school’s front desk and reported the incident.

Both school police and Metropolitan Police Department officers investigated the report, the letter said.

Further information was not immediately available.

