Las Vegas police arrest man after northwest valley disturbance

Las Vegas police and SWAT officers arrested a man after report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday in a northwest valley apartment complex.

(Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police and SWAT officers have arrested a man after report of a domestic disturbance Wednesday in a northwest valley apartment complex.

Police were called just after 4:10 p.m. to the apartment on the 3300 block of Winterhaven Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and U.S. Highway 95, after report of a domestic disturbance and a man believed to be armed, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Allen Larsen said.

With the help of SWAT, a man was arrested about 9:30 p.m., Lt. David Gordon said. Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

A large police presence was expected to remain in the area until around 11 p.m., he said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.