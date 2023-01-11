Las Vegas police arrest man in October shooting death

A 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked on a charge of open murder.

Kenny Richard (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 50-year-old man at an apartment complex in October.

Kenny Richard was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder.

Kevin Lamar Fleming, 50, of North Las Vegas, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle just after 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Fleming was found in the parking lot of the Lake Tonopah Senior Apartments at 2151 Citrus Hills Avenue, near Tonopah Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard, and died at the scene, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police said Fleming was shot after arriving at the complex. The shooter then fled.

A bail hearing was set for Jan. 30, while a preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 9, court records showed.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.