Las Vegas police arrest man wanted in package thefts

Las Vegas police have arrested a man wanted in a recent series of package thefts in the northwest valley.

Edson Manzano (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Edson Manzano, 29, was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of grand larceny and theft, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. He was found after detectives received a tip that a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata believed to be involved in the thefts was seen in the area of West Tropicana Avenue and South Jones Boulevard.

Manzano is accused of stealing at least four packages from residential neighborhoods near the 215 Beltway and Summerlin Parkway, although Metro said Tuesday that more victims may yet be identified. He landed on Las Vegas police’s radar Nov. 29 after the first theft was reported, followed by three more reported thefts on Thursday, police said.

Metro is advising the public to be home when packages are delivered or to have them sent elsewhere, such as the office or the house of a friend who will be home.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Manzano’s alleged series of thefts may call Metro’s northwest area command investigations section at 702-828-8577 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.