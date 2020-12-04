Las Vegas police: Child sexual assault suspect may have harmed others

Las Vegas police on Thursday announced that a 33-year-old limousine driver arrested in November on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child may have had other victims.

John Washington (LVMPD)

John Washington was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with three counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, two counts of lewdness with a child under 14, and three counts of lewdness with a child 14 or 15, court records show.

“The investigation revealed Washington may have had access to additional victims,” according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington worked as a limo driver, according to online records from the Las Vegas Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and placed on “high level” house arrest.

As a condition of his bail, Washington is allowed to work, “but he must disclose to his employer these pending charges,” court records show. He is not allowed to have contact with minors.

Further information about his arrest and the investigation was not immediately available.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Metro’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

