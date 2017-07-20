Las Vegas police ID officer who shot man in northwest valley

Las Vegas police on Thursday identified the 29-year-old officer who shot a man Tuesday in the far northwest valley. He was Jeffrey Burr, who has worked with the Metropolitan Police Department since May 2009.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center at the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a shopping center in the 6700 block of North Durango Drive in Las Vegas on Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police on Thursday identified the 29-year-old officer who shot a man Tuesday in the far northwest valley.

The officer, Jeffrey Burr, has worked with the Metropolitan Police Department since May 2009. He was assigned to the community policing division, which includes community outreach, and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal review of the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Tuesday just outside of a Kohl’s store at 6700 N. Durango Drive, police said. Burr was responding to reports of a “distraught” man who was standing near a stolen vehicle in the Kohl’s parking lot.

When Burr pulled up, he ordered the man to step in front of his patrol car, but the man did not listen and instead ran away, Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark had said.

“As the suspect continued to run away from the officer he, with his right hand, reached into his waistband and pulled out a firearm,” Clark said. “The officer fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect.”

The man shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit, where he was listed in critical condition. Police have not given a more current update on the man’s condition.

After the shooting, two other men were arrested in connection with the incident. Though it’s unclear how the men were connected, Clark County Detention Center records listed the men as Giuseppe W. Russo, 30, and Andrew Verdi, 26.

Russo was jailed on charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and possession of a gun by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $15,000.

Verdi was jailed on a possession of a controlled substance charge. His bail was set at $3,000.

Metro is expected to release more information Friday, including any available body camera footage, per department protocol.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.