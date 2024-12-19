43°F
Las Vegas police investigate after stolen car crashes into patrol vehicle

Authorities are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police patrol vehicle on Th ...
Authorities are investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police patrol vehicle on Thursday morning near Eastern and Fremont Street. (RTC Fast Cam)
December 19, 2024 - 7:55 am
 

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police patrol vehicle on Thursday morning.

According to police, the stolen vehicle fled from units in the department’s downtown area command before crashing into a patrol vehicle near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street.

Police noted that the officers involved were OK and the suspect was taken into custody.

Roads were closed in the area while police investigated.

