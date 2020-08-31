Las Vegas police investigate alleged assault on plane at McCarran

The alleged crime was reported aboard a Spirit Airlines aircraft parked at a gate at McCarron International Airport, a spokeswoman said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating an assault on an airplane at McCarran International Airport early Monday.

Christine Crews, spokesperson for Clark County Department of Aviation, said few details were immediately available on the incident.

“At approximately 6:55 a.m. our control center received a call request for a law enforcement response for Gate A-10, where there was a Spirit Airlines flight gated,” Crews said. “Details were regarding an alleged assault. Metro has contacted the individuals involved.”

Crews said the assault happened on a Spirit aircraft.

It was not clear if anyone was seriously injured. The circumstances surrounding the assault were unknown.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative of Spirit Airlines could not immediately be reached.

