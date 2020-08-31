Las Vegas police investigate assault on plane at McCarran

The assault was reported aboard a Spirit Airlines aircraft parked at a gate at McCarron International Airport, a spokeswoman said.

Las Vegas police are investigating an assault stemming from an argument on an airplane at McCarran International Airport early Monday.

Christine Crews, spokeswoman for Clark County Department of Aviation, said the assault happened at 6:55 a.m.

“Our control center received a call request for a law enforcement response for Gate A-10, where there was a Spirit Airlines flight gated,” Crews said. “Details were regarding an alleged assault. Metro has contacted the individuals involved.”

Crews said the assault happened on a Spirit aircraft. Las Vegas police later said an argument between two people unfolded on an aircraft and that one was removed from the plane. After the person was removed, an airline employee was assaulted.

A suspect in the case was cited and released, police spokesman Larry Hadfield said. No further details were immediately available.

A representative of Spirit Airlines did not respond to a request for comment.

