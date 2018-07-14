Las Vegas police investigating death of woman found inside home

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a woman’s death Saturday morning in the southeast valley.

At about 8:55 a.m., a 911 caller had reported finding an unresponsive woman inside a home on the 4600 block of Dealers Choice Way, near Boulder Highway and Harmon Avenue. It is not clear whether she was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

“All we know at this time is that the death does not appear to be natural,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said just after 9:30 a.m. “We are still investigating to figure out what happened.”

Metro’s homicide team has been requested to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

