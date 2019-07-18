Las Vegas police make arrest after hourslong barricade

Neighbors evacuated their homes or were told to shelter in place Thursday while police respond to a barricade near Smoke Ranch Road and Rancho Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a person Thursday afternoon after an hourslong barricade in the central valley.

The barricade started about 6:45 a.m. when officers following up on an investigation visited a residence on the 2200 block of North Rancho Drive, near Smoke Ranch Road, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

A person refused to leave the residence before being arrested about 3 p.m., police said. All roads in the area have been reopened, but police will remain near the scene investigating for “the next few hours.”

Several neighbors evacuated their homes, and chose to shelter in place while the barricade was ongoing, police said.

