Las Vegas police officer arrested, facing several charges

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999 has been arrested, the department announced Wednesday.

Officer Robert Bell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges: one count each of assault with a deadly weapon – domestic violence; coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon – domestic violence; assault with a deadly weapon; coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon; and kidnapping 1st degree with a deadly weapon.

Bell, who is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Enterprise Area Command, will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation.