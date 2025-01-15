57°F
Crime

Las Vegas police officer arrested, facing several charges

(Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2025 - 11:45 am
 
Updated January 15, 2025 - 11:52 am

An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1999 has been arrested, the department announced Wednesday.

Officer Robert Bell was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for the following charges: one count each of assault with a deadly weapon – domestic violence; coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon – domestic violence; assault with a deadly weapon; coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon; and kidnapping 1st degree with a deadly weapon.

Bell, who is assigned to the Community Safety Division, Enterprise Area Command, will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation.

