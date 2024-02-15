Las Vegas police officer charged in case involving DA’s daughter

Christopher Young, 38, was charged with tampering with a vehicle and stalking, court records show.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson addresses the media at the Regional Justice Center on Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas police officer has been charged with stalking in a case involving a judicial candidate.

Christopher Young, 38, faces one count each of felony tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor stalking, court records show.

Young was released from custody on his own recognizance in December, according to court records. As a condition of his release, the court ordered Young to stay away from the alleged victim who was listed as Rebecca Wolfson.

Wolfson is running for a seat on the Las Vegas Municipal Court bench and is Clark County district attorney Steve Wolfson’s daughter.

Her attorney, Josh Tomsheck, in a statement Thursday referred to the allegations as a personal matter for Wolfson, who asked that her privacy be respected at this time.

“She also understands that there is a court system in place to deal with situations such as this,” Tomsheck said. “Ms. Wolfson very much trusts and respects the court process and wishes that the matter be resolved through that process.”

Young has been employed by the Metropolitan Police Department since 2016. He has been suspended without pay, according to police spokesman Luis Vidal.

Young is assigned to Metro’s homeland security and special operations division.

The Clark County district attorney’s office wrote in an email Thursday that the case had been referred to the Nevada attorney general’s office and declined to comment further.

Officials with the attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steve Wolfson could not be reached for comment.

Young is due in court on March 12.

