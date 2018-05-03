Las Vegas police respond to armed man at apartment

A man who was pointing a gun at people Wednesday night has holed himself up inside a west valley apartment, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers received a call at 7 p.m. about the armed man at an apartment complex at 9999 W. Katie Ave., near West Twain Avenue and South Hualapai Way, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chulawudt Baker said.

The man, wearing a business suit, ignored police commands and ran into an apartment when officers arrived, Baker said.

SWAT units are responding, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Police have the man contained and are trying to speak with him.

Baker asked people to avoid the area.

9999 W. Katie Ave., Las Vegas, NV