Crime

Las Vegas police respond to barricade in Goodsprings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2018 - 9:33 pm
 

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation about 40 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

A man barricaded himself on the 70 block of South Beacon Street in Goodsprings on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

It was unclear if the man had any weapons, Auten said.

SWAT units were en route, and no injuries had been reported as of 9:15 p.m., he said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Crime Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like