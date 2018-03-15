Las Vegas police respond to barricade in Goodsprings

Las Vegas police are working a barricade situation about 40 miles southwest of the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man barricaded himself on the 70 block of South Beacon Street in Goodsprings on Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Isaac Auten said.

It was unclear if the man had any weapons, Auten said.

SWAT units were en route, and no injuries had been reported as of 9:15 p.m., he said.

No further information was immediately available.

