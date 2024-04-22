Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’

Las Vegas police were kept busy on Saturday with drivers suspected of impairment.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy on Saturday with drivers suspected of impairment.

The department said its Traffic Bureau, in coordination with LVMPD Summerlin Area Command and LVMPD Northwest Area Command, conducted a “DUI Blitz” on Saturday, April 20.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made over a dozen DUI arrests, according to stats released by the department on Monday.

Las Vegas police said 71 citations were issued and 14 DUI arrests were made. In addition, LVMPD said there were three “other arrests” but did not elaborate on what specifically those were.

DUI ENFORCEMENT!

Over the weekend, our officers conducted a DUI Blitz and achieved the following results.

This was done in coordination with @LVMPD_Summerlin, @LVMPDNWAC, @LVMPD_Traffic, our mobile phlebotomist, and @lvmpd_dispatch! Thanks for keeping the roads safe! pic.twitter.com/0p2BpHGmkb — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 22, 2024

Nonprofit Stop DUI on Sunday held its annual Heroes and Handcuffs ceremony, which recognized eight Las Vegas officers who made a combined 588 DUI arrests in 2023.