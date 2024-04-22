88°F
Crime

Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’

Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las ...
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 22, 2024 - 9:54 am
 
Updated April 22, 2024 - 9:54 am

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was kept busy on Saturday with drivers suspected of impairment.

The department said its Traffic Bureau, in coordination with LVMPD Summerlin Area Command and LVMPD Northwest Area Command, conducted a “DUI Blitz” on Saturday, April 20.

As part of the “DUI Blitz,” officers made over a dozen DUI arrests, according to stats released by the department on Monday.

Las Vegas police said 71 citations were issued and 14 DUI arrests were made. In addition, LVMPD said there were three “other arrests” but did not elaborate on what specifically those were.

Nonprofit Stop DUI on Sunday held its annual Heroes and Handcuffs ceremony, which recognized eight Las Vegas officers who made a combined 588 DUI arrests in 2023.

