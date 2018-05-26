Las Vegas police say threat to graduation at church not credible

A threat to a high school graduation held at a northwest valley church was deemed not to be credible Thursday evening, Las Vegas police said Friday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A threat to a high school graduation held at a northwest valley church was deemed not to be credible Thursday evening, Las Vegas police said.

Officers received a “vague threat” to a church near West Lone Mountain Road and North Jones Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

“Someone thought there might be danger at the graduation,” Burnett said.

Police determined there was no credible threat after an investigation.

A message to a church in the area seeking comment Friday evening was not immediately returned.

It wasn’t immediately clear which school was hosting a graduation at the church. Clark County School District did not schedule any graduation ceremonies at a church.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

West Lone Mountain Road and North Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas,NV