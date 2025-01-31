Las Vegas police seek victims of unlicensed medical facility

Las Vegas police are seeking victims of a medical facility that authorities say was operating without a license.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking victims of a medical facility that authorities say was operating without a license.

According to a news release, Las Vegas police on Thursday arrested Ismael Rizo, 54, and Hector Cuba, 33, in connection with a medical facility that was operating without a license.

Through an investigation, authorities say that detectives learned that Rizo and Cuba were providing medical services and prescriptions without proper licensing out of a suite located in the 4500 block of West Oakey Boulevard.

Rizo and Cuba were booked into the Clark County Detention Center for practicing medicine without a license and furnishing dangerous drugs without a prescription, the release said.

Anyone who may have sought medical care from these individuals or has information on this incident is asked to contact detectives at 702-828-3243 or to send an email to SIS@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.