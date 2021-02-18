Las Vegas police to brief reporters on series of armed carjackings

Las Vegas police were scheduled to provide an update Thursday morning on a string of carjackings and vehicle burglaries in the Las Vegas Valley.

A man was carjacked while at Nevada State Bank in the 9400 block of West Flamingo Road at Fort Apache Road early Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, according to Las Vegas police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Fred Haas of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Summerlin Area Command was to describe the crimes, including police efforts to catch those responsible, at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Among the crimes was a carjacking of a senior citizen on Feb. 5 at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Fort Apache Road. Police said the man was approached by two men with firearms. The assailants then robbed the man of his vehicle then fled the area.

The victim was not injured. A witness who spoke to the Review-Journal at the time said the robbery happened in a parking lot at a Nevada State Bank branch. The victim then walked across the street to call authorities from a Rebel convenience store.

The crimes described by Haas come as several law enforcement agencies across the nation report an increase in carjackings, according to National Public Radio.

