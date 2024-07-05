93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Las Vegas police video shows 2 dogs rescued from 110-degree van

Two dogs are seen in body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department after they wer ...
Two dogs are seen in body camera footage from the Metropolitan Police Department after they were rescued from a hot vehicle in late May. (Screen capture Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
The Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 teens arrested after Las Vegas shooting death of 16-year-old
Loved ones of Alondra Rivera, 28, embrace during a vigil at Winterwood Park on Wednesday, July ...
‘Best sister ever’: Woman who died in suspected homicide remembered — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Man injured after shot during robbery in west Las Vegas Valley
Jimmy Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Woman shot dead by boyfriend in Las Vegas apartment complex, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 5, 2024 - 6:35 am
 
Updated July 5, 2024 - 7:20 am

The Metropolitan Police Department has released body camera footage of an incident in which an officer broke a vehicle’s window in order to rescue two dogs who were left inside a hot van.

According to Las Vegas police, in late May, Officer Jennifer Williams responded to an animal call at an apartment complex near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards.

Upon arrival, Officer Williams found two small dogs tethered and struggling inside a hot minivan.

At the time of the rescue, police say it was nearly 100 degrees outside and the interior temperature of the van was 110 degrees.

“The dogs were in dire need of cooler conditions,” police said in a post on Instagram where they shared the body camera footage from the incident.

According to police, the owner of the dogs had left them in the scorching vehicle with pee pads. Authorities noted that it was later learned that “the intent was to leave the two dogs for a long time.”

“As you can see, Officer Williams tried to locate the owner and then broke the window to rescue the dogs,” the department said in the post.

The animals were treated and taken to a shelter, police said, adding that the incident is an ongoing investigation.

“It goes without saying leaving pets in a car—even for a couple of minutes—is a crime.”

Further information on the owner of the dogs was not provided.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘She has a name, and she has a family’: Relatives mourn woman killed in hit-and-run
recommend 2
‘Past critical capacity’: Las Vegas shelter stuffed with over 1K animals in 12 days
recommend 3
North Las Vegas police shoot, kill man who raised gun toward officers
recommend 4
Several animals found dead inside truck in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 5
Las Vegas police ‘DUI Blitz’ results in nearly 2 dozen arrests
recommend 6
Las Vegas police seek to ID man seen in video attacking woman