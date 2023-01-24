47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Las Vegas police will pay $3.5M to settle 2 lawsuits

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2023 - 4:25 pm
 
Jason Dickman, inset, was strangled by another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in M ...
Jason Dickman, inset, was strangled by another inmate at the Clark County Detention Center in May 2021. His father, Richard Dickman, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. (Richard Dickman)

Las Vegas police agreed to settle two federal lawsuits on Monday for more than $3.5 million.

The Metropolitan Police Committee on Fiscal Affairs approved a $1.75 million payment to the family of Jason Dickman, who was strangled by his cellmate at the Clark County Detention Center in May 2021. The man’s father, Richard Dickman, sued the Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the jail, for wrongful death.

The department also approved a $1.8 million settlement with Jasmine King, who sued Metro in July alleging assault and battery and violation of her rights against excessive police force.

Richard Dickman said his son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and should have been in a unit meant for people with severe mental illness, rather than a general population cell with Sergio Dominguez, who took off his shirt to choke the man to death.

Dickman had been jailed for a graffiti violation, his father said.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in January 2022 that former Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh called to tell him about his son’s death.

“He said, ‘We failed your son, and we failed you,’” Richard Dickman said Walsh told him.

In the second settlement, King will receive $11.5 million, including $1.8 from Metro and the rest from the department’s insurance company.

King said she and her 7-year-old daughter were inside their south Las Vegas home in January 2021 when officers attempted to conduct a search warrant for evidence about a man who did not live with them.

Officers Joseph Patton, Brittney Tomaso, Ryan Balint, Kyle Prior, Joseph Szukiewicz and Kasey Kirkegard used an explosive to blow her door off. King alleged in the suit that she had “suffered serious injuries, including permanent damage to her eyes,” after the explosion. King was blinded completely in one eye and is partially blind in the other, according to her attorney, Joshua Benson.

In notes for the committee’s agenda, the department wrote that the device prematurely detonated, striking King’s face.

Benson wrote in a message to the Review-Journal that King and her daughter still live with trauma from the explosion.

“Although the case is over for Metro, Jasmine has to live with these damages the rest of her life,” Benson wrote. “And that’s a daily struggle that should never be forgotten. The emotional stress of two years of litigation does not simply go away.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
Ex-judge who resigned after ethics probe dies by suicide
2
‘We have to get a new school’: Tribe fights cancer cluster in remote Nevada town
‘We have to get a new school’: Tribe fights cancer cluster in remote Nevada town
3
Bills would help Native Americans in Nevada
Bills would help Native Americans in Nevada
4
Environmental agenda changes with Lombardo as governor
Environmental agenda changes with Lombardo as governor
5
‘Urban farm’ to bring fresh produce to Historic Westside
‘Urban farm’ to bring fresh produce to Historic Westside
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Joe Lombardo, incoming governor, reflects on police career
Joe Lombardo, incoming governor, reflects on police career
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
Woman dies in suspected DUI crash in Henderson
2 Metro officers receive national recognition for COVID deaths
2 Metro officers receive national recognition for COVID deaths
Charges dropped against ex-prep football coach accused of theft
Charges dropped against ex-prep football coach accused of theft
Man faces arson, terrorism charges after fire at power facility
Man faces arson, terrorism charges after fire at power facility
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience
2 tourists killed walking near Fremont Street Experience