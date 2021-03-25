Las Vegas sees 21% rise in car thefts in 2021, police say

Car thefts have risen 21 percent in Las Vegas compared with this time last year, and police are pleading with residents to lock their vehicles.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The thefts, which are predominantly in the southeast and Spring Valley areas, are most common on Monday and Tuesday nights, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the most targeted cars lately have been Ford, Chevrolet and Dodge trucks, as well as Honda Civics and Accords.

Metro advised residents to consider steering locks, car alarms and location devices in the car that can help police find a stolen vehicle.

If a car is stolen, police advise filing a report online with the license plate number and make and a model of car.

As of March 19, there were 1,768 stolen vehicles in Las Vegas and 55 corresponding arrests, according to logs maintained by Metro.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.