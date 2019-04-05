Las Vegas woman accused of stealing from liquor distributor indicted

(Getty Images)

A Las Vegas woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the state’s largest alcohol distributor, was indicted Thursday on 47 felonies.

Donna Blizniak, 57, faces 46 counts of theft and one count of unlawful acts regarding computers. Prosecutors said Blizniak, who worked in the company’s accounts receivable department, used the money stolen between 2012 and 2017 to line the pockets of her and her husband, who is not charged in the case.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay Raman called Blizniak a “danger to the community,” saying that her husband was recently escorted from a private gala hosted by the distributor’s operator, Larry Ruvo.

“I don’t know how that has any correlation to the case,” said Blizniak’s attorney, Josh Tomsheck. “It’s not really relevant to her or the allegations against her.” He also said she is not a danger to the community.

A 20-page indictment against Blizniak stated that she stole the money through “modifying or entering false data in the computer system of her employer” and “claiming that certain accounts and transactions were written off as bankruptcy or bad debt.” Blizniak then took that money and paid it to her company, Tad Technology LLC, the indictment states.

Tomsheck denied the charges.

“She looks forward to addressing the charges,” Tomsheck said. “She has a very different version of events than the state.”

After the gala event at MGM Grand Garden last month, Blizniak turned to social media, the prosecutor said, and wrote that “the 800-pound gorilla was flexing their muscles.”

Raman also cited the length of the allegations.

“We believe she is a danger because she’s able to do this callous act time and time again,” he said.

Raman said the operators of Southern Glazer’s were “afraid of the defendant” and had hired extra security for company executives, including Ruvo, pointing out that the distributor also hosts UNLVino, a public wine tasting event next week.

Raman also told District Judge Michelle Leavitt that Blizniak was a “flight risk,” who was “potentially wrapping up her affairs” and in the process of purchasing a recreational vehicle to leave the area.

Leavitt issued a warrant for her arrest, along with a $250,000 bail.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.