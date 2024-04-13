Lengthy standoff leads to police shooting; situation ongoing with no injuries, Henderson officials say

A standoff between police and an “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” in a Henderson neighborhood that began Friday was ongoing with at least one officer opening fire in the morning hours, according to city police.

No one was injured after police opened fire about 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Callen Falls Avenue, near Galleria Drive and McCormick Road, Henderson police Sgt. Daniel Medrano said.

The standoff began late Friday morning, but police have not released information on the person barricaded, whom they said they’re trying to negotiate with.

Officials said other agencies, such as the Metropolitan Police Department, were assisting Henderson police.

