Crime

Man accused of DUI in connection with July 10 pedestrian death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 5:59 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One of two drivers involved in the death of a pedestrian faces multiple charges including DUI after striking the man as he was crossing the street, according to court records.

Police said Victor Morales, 55, was driving a white Ford F-150 on Nellis Boulevard around 2 a.m. on July 10. According to his arrest report, Morales was driving around 65 mph when he struck the pedestrian.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as 37-year-old Ryan Ragonesi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After hitting the man, Morales pulled into the nearest parking lot and called 911. About 40 seconds after the first crash, a white Cadillac Escalade ran over Ragonesi, who was still lying in the road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The Escalade never stopped.

Morales stayed on the scene until police arrived, and officers said he showed signs of being impaired. After a field sobriety test, police arrested Morales and accused him of DUI, according to the arrest report.

Police said the trauma they found on Ragonesi did not match the collision with Morales’ truck, but instead was attributed to the damage from the Escalade.

According to court records, this was Morales’ third DUI arrest, he was previously arrested in 2020 and 2015.

Morales is due in court on Sept. 21 for his preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

