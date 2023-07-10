101°F
Crime

Pedestrian dies after crashes with impaired, hit-and-run drivers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2023 - 11:24 am
 
Police are seeking a white Cadillac Escalade which ran over a pedestrian Monday, July 10, 2023, ...
Police are seeking a white Cadillac Escalade which ran over a pedestrian Monday, July 10, 2023, on North Nellis Boulevard approaching East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are seeking a white Cadillac Escalade which ran over a pedestrian Monday, July 10, 2023, ...
Police are seeking a white Cadillac Escalade which ran over a pedestrian Monday, July 10, 2023, on North Nellis Boulevard approaching East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A male pedestrian died Monday after being struck by two vehicles in east Las Vegas.

Victor Morales, 55, was driving a white 2019 Ford F-150 on North Nellis Boulevard approaching East Washington Avenue early Monday morning when he hit the pedestrian, who was walking outside a marked crosswalk, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Morales was suspected of impaired driving, and jail records show he was booked on charges of impaired driving resulting in death and driving without a license. He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center.

Moments later, the pedestrian was run over by a white Cadillac Escalade, killing the man. The driver never stopped.

Metro wrote in a statement that they are searching for a 2007 to 2014 Escalade with damage on the front and potentially underneath. A photo from the intersection showed the SUV had a sunroof.

Anyone with information may call Metro at 702-828-3595.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

