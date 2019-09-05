Man accused of setting fire to Las Vegas hostel while guests slept

Idriss Cherifi, 32, was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a hostel room with four people inside after he was fired from the business early Thursday morning.

Idriss Cherifi (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Las Vegas police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of setting fire to a room while four people slept inside after he was fired from a central valley hostel Thursday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, which firefighters were called to about 3:50 a.m. at the Hostel Cat, 1236 Las Vegas Boulevard South. Arson investigators believe Idriss Cherifi, who had been fired by the hostel earlier Thursday, set fire to a room while four people slept in two bunk beds, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release.

Cherifi allegedly set the fire after fighting with guests, the department said.

Witnesses told fire investigators that the fire was intentionally set, and the arsonist fled the scene before crews arrived. Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Cherifi at a downtown Greyhound bus depot while he was trying to leave town, the release said.

The fire sprinkler system at the hostel was activated and set off alarms. The sprinklers put most of the fire out by the time firefighters arrived, the department said.

Everyone evacuated the building without injuries.

The fire caused about $2,000 damage to personal items and mattresses. The hostel, a one-story brick building, was not damaged, the department said.

Cherifi was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree arson, the fire department said. He is being held on $20,000 bail, jail records show.

