Man arrested after east Las Vegas house fire

(Clark County Fire Department)

A man was arrested Saturday morning and accused of setting a house on fire following a fight with his girlfriend in the east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Officers believe that the man got into a physical fight with his girlfriend in Summerlin before driving to a home on the 2000 block of Falling Rain, near East Sahara Avenue and South Hollywood Boulevard, and setting the house on fire around 7 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The people inside the house, who were family member of the man, escaped without being injured, Lee said.

Clark County firefighters were still investigating the blaze as of 9 a.m.

