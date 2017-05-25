ad-fullscreen
Crime

Man arrested after forcing wife, son into car at gunpoint

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 6:35 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2017 - 6:52 pm

Las Vegas police took a man into custody after he forced his wife and son into a car at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a family disturbance call and possible kidnapping about 3 p.m. on the 3300 block of Mendocino Forest Street, near Desert Inn and Theme roads.

A man reportedly used a firearm “in a threatening manner” to force his wife and 15-year-old son into a vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He fired one shot.

The vehicle was later located in the Moapa Valley area, and the man was taken into custody. His wife and son were unharmed, police said.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
