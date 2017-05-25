Man arrested after forcing wife, son into car at gunpoint

(Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police took a man into custody after he forced his wife and son into a car at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a family disturbance call and possible kidnapping about 3 p.m. on the 3300 block of Mendocino Forest Street, near Desert Inn and Theme roads.

A man reportedly used a firearm “in a threatening manner” to force his wife and 15-year-old son into a vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. He fired one shot.

The vehicle was later located in the Moapa Valley area, and the man was taken into custody. His wife and son were unharmed, police said.

3300 Mendocino Forest Street, Las Vegas, NV