Man arrested after pointing gun at officer at Las Vegas church

St. Viator Catholic Church at 2461 E. Flamingo Road (Google Street View)

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer found himself in front of a gun after Mass last month, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Metro detective Cesar Sedano and his family were walking through the parking lot of St. Viator Catholic Church after evening Mass on July 16 when a Toyota Tundra drove toward Sedano, his wife and their three children, states the report obtained Friday by the Review-Journal.

The driver of the Toyota, Samuel Jarmillo Jr., allegedly pulled Sedano aside and pointed a handgun. Sedano, who was unarmed, got into his vehicle with his family.

Jaramillo then drove out of the parking lot west toward Eastern Avenue and Sedano followed Jaramillo, who returned to the east Las Vegas church at 2461 E. Flamingo Road, the report says. Jaramillo parked his vehicle and approached Sedano, who identified himself as a police officer and drew his gun. Jaramillo returned to his car and drove away before being stopped by an on-duty police officer.

The gun Sedano said was pointed at him was found in the vehicle.

Jaramillo was arrested on suspicion of aiming a gun at a person, a misdemeanor. He has since posted $2,000 bond and is not in custody.

