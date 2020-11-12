Man arrested in connection with beating during YouTube livestream

Las Vegas police arrested a 26-year-old after he allegedly beat another man during a YouTube livestream Sunday night at the Circus Circus RV park, according to an arrest report.

Shawn Guthrie (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Shawn Guthrie (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of beating another man Sunday night during a YouTube livestream at an RV park on the Strip.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the Circus Circus RV park, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after several people who were watching the livesream reported that a man was hit and passed out, according to an arrest report. When police arrived, they found Aldo Rivas, who goes by the username “Aldy1K,” unconscious.

Witnesses told police that 26-year-old Shawn Guthrie, who goes by the username “DopeDistrict2,” dragged Rivas out of the RV’s door by his ankles, “causing Rivas to hit the left side of his face on every step,” the report said. The livestream also showed Rivas, who witnesses said was “extremely intoxicated,” stand up and attempt to push another man before Guthrie punched him in the face.

Rivas was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition, where he was placed on a ventilator. He was expected to survive, the report said.

Livestreamed

Video from the livestream is posted to the “Nonstop IRL” YouTube account and website, which is dedicated to livestream videos.

The video on YouTube showed an officer talking with one of the men who was at the RV, who said the group was “YouTubers” who livestream while traveling.

“We’re Trump supporters, so we’re going across the U.S. doing rallies,” the man said.

Guthrie faces a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, court records show. He was released from custody after posting a surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.