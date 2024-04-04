62°F
Crime

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 2 Las Vegas teens

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2024 - 7:50 pm
 

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Las Vegas hit-and-run crash that killed two teens last month.

Jacob Ybarra was arrested Tuesday by law enforcement officers and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release. Charges were not detailed in the release.

About 10:10 p.m., police said Ybarra was driving a 2015 Acura TLX — described at the time of the accident as a dark sedan — and was traveling east at a high rate of speed along with a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria on Vegas Drive near its intersection with Pyramid Drive.

A collision occurred when a 2005 Nissan Frontier turning left from Pyramid Drive onto westbound Vegas Drive crossed the path of the Ford.

The crash redirected the Ford to the northeast and struck a city light pole. The Nissan stopped in the westbound lanes of Vegas Drive. Two parked vehicles were damaged by debris from the collision.

David Gomez-Mojarro, 16, who was driving the Ford and passenger Jovan Barrios, 17, were identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as being killed in the crash.

The driver of the Acura fled east on Vegas Drive, the crash report stated.

The deaths were the 32nd and 33rd traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

