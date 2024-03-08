62°F
Coroner IDs teens killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 9:58 am
 
Updated March 8, 2024 - 10:38 am
Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified two teenage boys killed in a northwest Las Vegas crash last week.

On March 1 at 10:10 p.m., 16-year-old David Gomez-Mojarro and his passenger Jovan Barrios, 17, were in a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria speeding eastbound on Vegas Drive toward the intersection with Pyramid Drive.

An unknown dark sedan also sped eastbound with the Ford. A crash occurred when a 2005 Nissan Frontier made a left turn from Pyramid onto westbound Vegas. The dark sedan fled the scene but the driver of the Nissan stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Gomez-Mojarro and Barrios both died at the scene.

As of Friday morning, no arrest had been made in connection with the crash.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

