Coroner IDs teens killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified two teenage boys killed in a northwest Las Vegas crash last week.

On March 1 at 10:10 p.m., 16-year-old David Gomez-Mojarro and his passenger Jovan Barrios, 17, were in a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria speeding eastbound on Vegas Drive toward the intersection with Pyramid Drive.

An unknown dark sedan also sped eastbound with the Ford. A crash occurred when a 2005 Nissan Frontier made a left turn from Pyramid onto westbound Vegas. The dark sedan fled the scene but the driver of the Nissan stayed on scene and did not show signs of impairment.

Gomez-Mojarro and Barrios both died at the scene.

As of Friday morning, no arrest had been made in connection with the crash.

