Man arrested in western Las Vegas after repeatedly calling 911

A man was arrested Wednesday night after repeatedly calling Las Vegas police dispatchers and refusing to leave his car in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Wednesday night after repeatedly calling Las Vegas police dispatchers and refusing to leave his car in the west valley, police said.

The man repeatedly called 911 around 5:50 p.m., “rambling” and requesting to speak with several agencies, including Homeland Security, Washington, D.C., and the chief of police, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said Wednesday.

The man, who was in his 50s, made a mention of squatters, and police were dispatched to the 3900 block of Windansea Street, near Durango Drive and Flamingo Road.

Police found the man in a car parked outside a residence, and he refused to get out of the vehicle for about three hours, Gordon said. Police eventually decided to force the man from the car because of his behavior and the number of times he had called 911.

Gordon said the man’s car was parked in front of a house, but the man did not know the homeowner.

The man was taken from the car and arrested peacefully around 9:10 p.m., he said. He was charged with misuse of 911.

Another standoff occurred in the west valley on Wednesday when an armed hit-and-run suspect holed up in an apartment for several hours.

The standoff was triggered by a two-vehicle crash at about 1:45 p.m. near West Flamingo and El Camino roads, police said. A man left his car after the crash and aimed a gun at the other driver before running from the scene.

The man was eventually arrested, Lt. William Graham said Wednesday night.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

3900 Windansea Street, Las Vegas, NV