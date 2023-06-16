78°F
Crime

Man barricaded inside home with woman he kidnapped, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2023 - 11:08 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman kidnapped at gunpoint Thursday night is being held by a man inside a southwest Las Vegas Valley home, police said.

At around 7:30 p.m. a woman was kidnapped at gunpoint at a shopping center in the 9200 block of South Eastern Avenue.

Officers identified the kidnapper and went to his home in the 9600 block of Scrub Jay Court, near West Sunset Road and South Grand Canyon Drive, but he refused to come out, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra.

SWAT responded to the home. Ibarra said at around 10 p.m. that police believe the woman is still inside the home.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

