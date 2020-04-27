Man beats attacker after hit in head with ax, police say

A transient was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies in an ax attack Thursday near K Street and Owens Avenue.

Gustavo Mares (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas man who had his head split open with an ax was able to fend off the attack and then beat his assailant, police said.

A transient, Gustavo Mares, 26, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies in the ax attack Thursday near the intersection of K Street and Owens Avenue. A Las Vegas police arrest report for Mares said the victim in the case, a man approximately 60 years old, was found wandering in the area with a wound to the head at 7:45 a.m.

“At the time of contact, (the victim) had a black shirt covering a wound on his head and had blood covering his face and chest,” a police officer wrote in the arrest report.

A witness told police the man was struck “in the top of the head with a small axe/hatchet.” The man was rushed to University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for a gaping wound to the head and a skull fracture.

“(The victim) had a large, 5-6 inch hole and deep laceration to his head/skull,” police said. “The large hole to victim’s skull was clearly made by a hatchet.”

Police said the victim met Mares at a bus stop on the morning of the attack. The victim told police that Mares needed clothing and shoes, so they agreed to go to the victim’s recreational vehicle parked nearby so he could sell Mares some extras. A witness who was in the RV at the time said he smoked methamphetamine with Mares before Mares demanded the victim’s phone, brandished a small ax, and struck the victim.

A struggle ensued between Mares, the victim and the witness, police wrote in the report. The three fell out of the RV and into the street where the victim and witness proceeded to beat Mares. The victim told police he beat Mares with “closed hand strikes.”

Mares was arrested by police in the neighborhood not long after the attack. Police said Mares acknowledged being in a fight with the victim and the witness but denied striking the victim with an ax.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Mares was booked at the county jail on suspicion of attempted murder, battery and robbery, all with use of a deadly weapon. A status check on the filing of a criminal complaint in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

